CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Quiet Period To End on March 25th

CITIC Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NBACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 25th. CITIC Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CITIC Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NBACU stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About CITIC Capital Acquisition

Newborn Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

