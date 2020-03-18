Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 288.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 374,212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 264,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 206,903 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

