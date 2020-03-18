Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

