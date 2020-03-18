Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,354 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NYSE:JHG opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.