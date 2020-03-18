Citigroup Inc. Buys 50,529 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Covanta worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Covanta by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

