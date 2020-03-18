Citigroup Inc. Buys 892 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.69. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

