Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Irhythm Technologies worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IRTC stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,053 shares of company stock worth $4,705,130 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.