Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.