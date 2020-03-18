Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

