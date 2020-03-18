Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 270.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.