Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 384.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.