Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of CEVA worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.92, a PEG ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

