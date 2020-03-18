Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.