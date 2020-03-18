Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,241 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $689,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

