Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 181.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

