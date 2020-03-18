Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Getty Realty by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $848.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

