Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,930 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of SPX worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 43.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPXC opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.