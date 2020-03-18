Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,177 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

