Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,600 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 5,369.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noah by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

