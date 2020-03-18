Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,048 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

