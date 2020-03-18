Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $118.82 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

