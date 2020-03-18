Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,527,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

