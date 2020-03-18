Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Citrix Systems worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 880,999 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $70,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,356 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

