Civic Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Civic has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, COSS, Binance, Bittrex, GOPAX, Huobi, ABCC, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Kucoin, Liqui, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

