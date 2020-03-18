Clams (CLAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 58.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Clams has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00005941 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. Over the last week, Clams has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 213.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,664,420 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,366 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

