Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.