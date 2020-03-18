Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 455.40 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 818.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.70. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0001139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

