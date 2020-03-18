CloakCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,516.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $671,210.29 and approximately $13,516.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003831 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,414,085 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

