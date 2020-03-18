Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 3,436,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,702,433.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.