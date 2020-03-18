Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Earns News Sentiment Score of 4.00

News coverage about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 150,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.