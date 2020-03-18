Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

TSE CCA traded down C$11.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$97.31. 155,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,970. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$83.78 and a one year high of C$120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

