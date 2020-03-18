Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$80.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

