Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$11.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$96.55. 209,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,849. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.62. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$83.78 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.