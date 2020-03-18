Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Cognex reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Cognex by 177.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

