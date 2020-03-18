Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.