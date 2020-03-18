Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 58,928 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.15% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

HQL stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.