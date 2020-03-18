Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 69,496 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,496 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,466 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

