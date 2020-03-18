Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 351,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,768,326.30. Also, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 728,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,038.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

