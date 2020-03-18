Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

