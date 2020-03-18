Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $5.08 Million in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Corteva has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.