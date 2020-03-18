Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 31,415 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,415 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

