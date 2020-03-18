Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 42,175 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 4,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 193,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 137,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period.

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Pioneer High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

