Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 52,402 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,402 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.59% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 86.64%. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

