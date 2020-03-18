Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 76,554 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,554 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FFC opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.