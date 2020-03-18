Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,532 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.78% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMF. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 146,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

EMF stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.