CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1.35 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,825,470 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

