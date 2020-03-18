Coinlancer (CL) Market Cap Reaches $23,836.30

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $23,836.30 and approximately $21.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.03983502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.