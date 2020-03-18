Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 455,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

