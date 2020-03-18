COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CLPBY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 158,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,572. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

