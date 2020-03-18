Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $168,978.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $925,835.86 and approximately $168,978.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.03388145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00732147 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000610 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

